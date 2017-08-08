Former Premier League star trains with Boro rivals

Have your say

Former Premier League striker Lomana Lua Lua is training with Scarborough Athletic's Evo-Stik North rivals South Shields.

Lua Lua, who last played for Turkish club Şanlıurfaspor, also boasts Newcastle United Portsmouth, Blackpool and the DR Congo international side on his CV.

The 36-year-old could join Julio Arca at the north east club, another man with pedigree in the top flight having played for Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

Boro face up to South Shields in an all-ticket game on August 28 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.