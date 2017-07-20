Fun-filled activities at Filey lifeboat weekend

Everything is now in place for the Filey RNLI Lifeboat weekend, which starts tomorrow (Friday 21 July) and runs until Sunday (23 July).

A fun-filled programme of events is planned over the three days with something for every member of the family to help raise funds for Filey Lifeboat Station.

The main event will be the launching of the lifeboats and, hopefully, a display by the rescue helicopter.

The activities start with a mammoth afternoon tea held in the boathouse tomorrow.

The annual raft race, this year, will take place on the Saturday afternoon from about 1.30pm and teams are encouraged to enter.

There will also be a static display by the White Rose Goldwings Motorcycle group, while the Ramshackle Shanty Men will be performing their songs at around 11am. Mascot Stormy Stan will also be available for photographs.

The main event on Sunday will be the launching of both lifeboats just after 1pm and organisers hope for a display by the Coastguard rescue helicopter (subject to call-outs).

Dearne Big Band will be on hand to entertain everyone.

David Wilson, chairman of Filey RNLI said: “The RNLI relies solely on donations from the public and every penny that we raise at the Lifeboat weekend will go towards the running of Filey Lifeboat Station.”