Funding in store for Filey groups

Community projects in the Filey area could receive a welcome cash injection thanks to Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative.

Local groups, associations and project leaders are being urged to apply for cash from the supermarket fund which is raised from the 5p bag levy in stores.

Tesco has teamed up with Groundwork to launch the monthly funding scheme which sees grants of up to £4,000 awarded to local community projects.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for their favourite projects with a token given to them at the check-out every time they shop.

Three groups in each local area are then awarded grants every other month.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community, at Tesco, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country. Thanks to Bags of Help, 30 million has been spent so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

Any interested groups can visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp/ or just ask in the Filey store for more information.