Fundraiser proves to be a real hit

Helen Armstrong (Alzheimers Society) receives a cheque from Orchard Lodge and the Staxton Singers
Orchard Lodge Guest House and Tea Room and Staxton Singers recently teamed up to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society. The singers performed a varied programme of hit songs from West End and Broadway shows. The concert, held in the garden at North Street in Flixton, was well attended and accrued £693.25 for the cause.

Orchard Lodge owner Lucinda Jenkins said: “We are absolutely delighted to make this donation to the society. We hope that it goes some way to helping find a cure for this condition.”