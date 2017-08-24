Fundraiser proves to be a real hit

Orchard Lodge Guest House and Tea Room and Staxton Singers recently teamed up to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society. The singers performed a varied programme of hit songs from West End and Broadway shows. The concert, held in the garden at North Street in Flixton, was well attended and accrued £693.25 for the cause.

Orchard Lodge owner Lucinda Jenkins said: “We are absolutely delighted to make this donation to the society. We hope that it goes some way to helping find a cure for this condition.”