Futurist campaigners in court

The campaign to save the Futurist is at court today in the latest round of its battle with Scarborough Council.

A judge in Leeds will decide whether there should be a judicial review of the decision to demolish the theatre.

The judge will rule if the campaigners' case is strong enough to be argued in a review.

A crowdfunding page set up by the Save the Futurist campaign has raised £2,958 towards the costs of the latest action.