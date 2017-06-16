Futurist campaigners lose court battle

A judge has ruled there is not grounds for a public inquiry into Scarborough Council's decision to demolish the Futurist.

A judge in Leeds ruled the campaigners' case was strong not enough to be argued in a review.

A crowdfunding page set up by the Save the Futurist campaign has raised £2,958 towards the costs of the latest action.

The group tweeted it would consult its legal team before updating its supporters.