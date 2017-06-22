Futurist campaigners ordered to pay council £10,000

Campaigners hoping to save the Futurist were dealt a double blow when their bid for a judicial review was denied and they were ordered to pay the council’s costs.

The Save the Futurist campaign argued their case in front of a judge in Leeds last week but were not successful and now must also fork over £10,000 to Scarborough Council.

Cllr Helen Mallory, Deputy Leader of Scarborough Council said: “We have always been confident that the decisions made by Full Council and Cabinet in relation to the Futurist theatre earlier this year were made properly and in accordance with legal requirements.

“We are therefore pleased with the High Court judge’s ruling to refuse permission for a Judicial Review of those decisions. The judge found in the council’s favour on all grounds raised by the claimant, Save The Futurist Theatre (Scarborough) Ltd and also ordered the claimant to pay costs to the council of £10,000.

“Last Friday’s ruling comes on the back of the outcome of a Local Government Ombudsman ruling into a complaint made about the same matters, which also found no evidence of fault in how the council had acted. We are continuing to work with Flamingo Land on their exciting plans for a brand new attraction for Scarborough South Bay and we look forward to

progressing these further in the coming months.”

The campaigners said they would be having discussions with the legal teams before commenting further.