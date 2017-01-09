Futurist's fate set to be decided

A decision will be made today on whether to demolish Scarborough's Futurist Theatre.

Scarborough Borough Councillors will vote this afternoon if they are in favour or not of flattening the building, costing the council around £4million.

Flamingo Land will also discover whether their £20million plans will become a reality of building a fun fair on the South Bay site.

The topic has caused much controversy in the town with widespread opposition to the impending vote on the demolition.

Members of the public can attend the full council meeting at the Town Hall today (Monday January 9) at 2pm.