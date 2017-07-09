Ganton Hall garden party raises £16,000 for treatment centre

A Yorkshire summer garden party held at Ganton Hall raised £16,000 for a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

More than 100 guests attended the event, which was held to raise funds for The Bridges in Hull, a residential treatment centre run by RAPt (the Rehabilitation for Addicted Prisoners Trust).

Speakers at the event included Ambrose, a former client of The Bridges, who spoke movingly about how RAPt had helped him to kick a life of crime and addiction.

Charlie Forbes Adam, chairman of RAPt’s Fundraising Advisory Group in Yorkshire and former High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, also spoke at the event.

Douglas Dunsmore-Dawson, RAPt regional manager, said: “A huge thank you to Nicholas and Venetia Wrigley for welcoming us all to Ganton hall and making us feel so welcome.

“What a spectacular setting and an amazing opportunity for us to tell people about The Bridges.”