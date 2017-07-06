Garden centre staff show they’re all heart

Customers and staff at a garden centre have dug deep to help the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Workers at Dean’s Garden Centre, which is based on Seamer Road, raised more than £21,000 for the BHF as part of their charity of the year partnership.

Fundraising events at the Scarborough and York centres included a Great Dean’s bake off competition, a brass band concert and a Christmas preview evening.

Staff at both stores were involved in the BHF’s Wear It. Beat It campaign and Dechox while others took on the Heart of York Bike Ride – cycling 40 miles through the Yorkshire countryside.

New figures show residents in North Yorkshire and county Durham raised an incredible £413,010 for the charity’s life saving research last year by fundraising in their communities.

Jane Mooney, North Yorkshire and County Durham fundraising manager at the BHF, said: “To raise such an incredible amount in 12 months is extraordinary.

“Pennies really do amount to pounds and so I’d like to personally thank every single person for their support. People across North Yorkshire have shown they’re all heart, undertaking countless fundraising activities

“Your donations are vital to our research, and will help us to save more lives.”