Garden party marks girls’ group inception

A girls’ group in the Scarborough area is embarking on a fundraising campaign as members mark a major milestone.

The Wreyfield Girls Group, which meets every week at Wreyfield Drive church, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This Saturday (22 July), members will be holding a special garden party at the church to raise funds for the group.

The event starts at 11am and finishes at 3pm.

There will be stalls, face painting, tombola, bran tub, cakes and other fun activities.

The organisation is a non-profit group and puts on various activities.

It provides a number of different sessions such as Zumba classes and self-defence training – all of which builds confidence, self-esteem and general well-being.

Group leader Jo Wright said: “Our aim is to ensure girls from the age of nine to sixteen have a safe and secure place to meet their friends and develop new friendships.

“Being one of the original members of Wreyfield Girls Group I wanted celebrate our anniversary with lots of fundraising events which will ensure the future of this group.

“We have been awarded £600 from Barrowcliff Big Local to take the girls on a trip to Flamingo Land and we would like to say a big thank you for that support.”