Get 25% off Open Air Theatre tickets only with your Scarborough News

Scarborough Open Air Theatre has teamed up with your favourite newspaper The Scarborough News for a poptastic special offer.

Europe’s largest open air theatre has enjoyed a record breaking season with more than 72,000 music fans grabbing tickets to see a stellar series of shows from the likes of Little Mix, Olly Murs, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Jones and Cliff Richard.

And the fun is not over yet with ska-pop legends Madness heading to Scarborough OAT on Thursday August 3, followed by the 80s v 90s night starring The Human League, Midge Ure, Technotronic, Betty Boo, Johnny Hates Jazz and Living In A Box feat Kenny Thomas on Saturday August 5 before the brilliant Jess Glynne is here on Friday August 11.

And to say a massive thank you to Yorkshire gig goers OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor today announced readers of Scarborough News can buy ALL standing and seating tickets for 80s v 90s night for £29.50. That is a saving of as much as 25% on top priced standing and seated tickets, normally £39.50.

All you need to do is take your copy of this week’s Scarborough News to the OAT box and select your tickets.

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor said: “This has been a phenomenal summer season for Scarborough OAT and the fun has not finished yet.

“We have three more amazing nights to come with Madness on August 3, 80s v 90s, which is always a huge party night on Saturday August 5, and Jess Glynne on August 11.

“We have a great line up on 80s v 90s with Yorkshire’s very own The Human League, Ultravox frontman Midge Ure, 90s dance greats Technotronic, Betty Boo, and 80s heartthrobs Johnny Hates Jazz and Living in a Box feat Kenny Thomas

“It’s going to be a great night so we are offering readers of Scarborough News to get all standing and seats for £29.50. All you need to do is take the copy of this paper to the OAT’s box office and get your tickets for this special price.”

80s DJ and TV star Pat Sharp will be warming up the crowds at this year’s 80s v 90s night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Pat said: “I can’t wait to be the compere and DJ on this event again this year at such a beautiful setting by the Yorkshire seaside. Join me and let’s re-run the fun together and let’s see which decade comes out on top!”

Tickets for 80s v 90s (priced between £29.50 and £39.50) are on sale at www.cuffeandtaylor.com. To claim the special £29.50 offer please take your copy of the Scarborough News to Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111). This offer is only available at the box off in person