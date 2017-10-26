Ghostly and creepy events to enjoy this Halloween

Have you got any spooktacular activities planned for this Halloween? Here's just a couple of events the whole family.

First Scarborough Scouts is hosting a Spookfest event on Tuesday October 31 and Wednesday November 1 at the hall in Maple Drive.

Barbara the octopus with her Halloween treat

There will be a Halloween fair with many stalls and activities for children to take part in.

One of the highlights is a Spook trail round the Furchester Hotel for the children from 5.30pm till 6.45pm each night.

For the less faint-hearted their will be a Spook trail of The Maple Manor Hotel from 6.45 till late.

Entry is £1 and a small charge applies on stalls inside. For more click here.

Scarborough's Sealife Centre is hosting a Halloween Pumpkin hunt which starts today and runs until Halloween.

Guests are invited to find hidden pumpkins to win a prize.

On the 31st there will also be 'Yucky Dip' where children can pick a trick or treat. Those lucky enough to find a treat will win free entry and the tricksters will be given a challenge to complete around the aquarium.

The residents at Scarborough Sealife have also been getting into the spooky spirit.

Barbara is a Giant Pacific Octopus, the biggest and one of the most intelligent species of Octopus on the planet. It is estimated she is as clever as a guide dog which means she’s given enrichment activities to keep her brain active. It took her next to no time to figure out the Halloween Puzzle her food was hidden inside.

Over at Penguin Island there was a grinning intruder in the enclosure as the birds were presented with a Pumpkin full of fish. Skipper, the most curious of our resident penguins was the first to investigate and bagged himself a fishy treat.

Let us know about your Halloween events by emailing newsdesk@jpress.co.uk