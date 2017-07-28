Gin maker opens store at York site

Have your say

Malton-based gin producer Raisthorpe Manor Fine Foods is celebrating opening its first gin shop at York Designer Outlet.

Founded in 2008, Raisthorpe Manor uses locally sourced ingredients and traditional recipes to produce its wide range of liqueurs, gins, jams and jellies.

Oliver Medforth, from Raisthorpe Fine Foods, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our very own gin shop.

“We had excellent feedback from customers at our pop-up last Christmas and we can’t wait to return to showcase our new additions to the range on a more permanent basis.”