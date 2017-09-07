Goldwings out on parade

Scarborough’s Goldwing Light Parade will be riding into town this weekend.

The event, which is completely free, features a preview of around 100 Honda Goldwing motorbikes, which will line Foreshore Road near West Pier and the lifeboat house from 10am to 4pm.

Organisers will be out with collection buckets raising funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The specially-decorated bikes will then take part in a spectacular Light Parade, starting at 8pm from West Pier.

The riders will make their way along Foreshore Road, round the roundabout under Spa Bridge, back towards Marine Drive, along North Bay to Peasholm Roundabout and back to West Pier car park.

A firework display will then take place at South Bay beach from approximately 9.15pm.

Just before the start of the parade, the award for Best Lit Solo Goldwing will be presented by Susan Stephenson of The Scarborough News.

The award for best lit trike will be presented by Tom Hooper of Yorkshire Coast Radio.

Event organiser John Bates said: “There are lots of great vantage points to see the parade, which travels the full length of the North and South bays.

“Don’t miss one of Scarborough’s most dazzling events, which is in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”