Golfers take on longest day challenge

Local amateur golfers Nick Kearney, Dave Venner, Sam Pottage and Pete Roberts will be undertaking the MacMillan Longest Day Golf Challenge on Wednesday.

The challenge will take place at South Cliff Golf Course and will see the team playing continuous golf from dawn until dusk – approximately 17 hours, covering 72 holes, around 300 shots and walking around 20 miles during this event.

Nick, who is the Health, Safety and Facilities Manager at Dale Power Solutions, has plenty of experience in raising money for charity.

During his time in the military he took part in many charity events raising over £50,000 for charities.

Dale Power Solutions is sponsoring hole number one at this event.

Tim Wilkins, CEO, explains why the company is supporting Nick.

“We are delighted to be able to help Nick with this charity event.

“Wherever possible we support our staff in all areas of their development – whether this is raising young talent through our apprentice programme who then go on to support local events such as schools and careers fairs, or to ensure we are providing the right training to support our employees and their career aspirations.

“St Catherine’s Hospice is our chosen local charity which we have supported for over 30 years. Our founder Leonard Dale recognised the importance the hospice has in our community and pledged support at its inception in 1985.

“The company and staff have continued to support it since then.

“Wherever possible we try to support other projects through the provision of skills and expertise.”

Dale apprentices are active STEM Ambassadors and regularly attend schools and career events, providing advice to young people interested in apprenticeships.

The apprentices have also recently revamped East and West Ayton playpark as part of the Brathay Apprentice Challenge. They cleaned the park, adding flowers to the beds; mended and repainted the play equipment and made bug hotels to encourage wildlife and planted the borders.

More recently two Dale apprentices commissioned generators to provide power to YedJam 2017, the local Scarborough and District Scouts camping weekend.

The next event is the Longest Day Challenge. The event will begin at around 4am in the morning and is expected to be completed by 9pm.

To date, the team has raised £1,500 in sponsorship.

For more information or if you would like to support this event, email nick.kearney@dalepowersolutions.com or call Nick on 01723 583511.