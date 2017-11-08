Gory time as zombies terrorise Scarborough TEC

Staff and students from across Scarborough TEC took part in spooktacular activities as they celebrated Halloween across the Filey Road and Lady Edith’s Drive campuses.

Media Make-Up and Performing Arts students teamed up to surprise everyone with a Halloween zombie horde, creeping through the Filey Road campus and scaring unwitting staff and students.

df

The college also held a pumpkin carving competition.

Students were invited to collect pumpkins, and then take them home to carve and decorate them, before returning them for judging. Winners were: 1st Abbie Whitehead; 2nd Harmony Cockram; 3rd Mark Bentley; runner up Ruby Crimlish.

Scott Mckeown, Scarborough TEC’s Vice Principal – Performance and Enhancement, said: “Some of the students had clearly put a lot of effort into their designs. Well done everyone!”

Students from BA (Hons) Historical and Performance Costume for Stage & Screen held a bake sale to raise funds for their end of year show in the college’s Waves refectory while Music students entertained everyone with impromptu performances.