Grace, 7, runs 5km to help British Legion

A seven-year-old from Hunmanby raised £100 for the

Royal British Legion by completing her first 5km run.

Grace Mason ran alongside her parents Lindsay and Damien at the local Park Run at Sewerby. She took part in a nationwide event called My Poppy Run, which the Royal British Legion holds during the Remembrance period.

Her mum and dad said: ‘We are so proud of Grace.

“The weather wasn’t great on Saturday but she carried on and made it over the finish line.

“We are so grateful for the support from our local Park Run community and for the generosity of our friends and family who donated for Grace’s first fundraising event.”

Have you got a story for us? Contact the newsroom on 01723 860100 or email newsdesk@jpress.co.uk with your story and pictures.

Please include a daytime phone number we can contact you on.