GRAHAM HOGG: The future is bright here at Silver Royd

Another busy weekend was had by all involved in the McCain’s Active Youth set up here at Scarborough RUFC.

From 350 kids taking part in our matrix at Silver Royd on Sunday morning to our Under-16s heading to York to play their fixture and every age group participating in some capacity in between.

The minis matrix on Sunday morning was a sight to behold with every pitch we have at Silver Royd filled with kids enjoying their rugby and getting involved with everything the game has to offer.

There were teams from Driffield, Malton and Hornsea all in attendance and it was a great advert for youth rugby in the area and most importantly Scarborough.

While walking around and watching some of the games, it’s clear to see that rugby in the town is in safe hands with what’s coming through in the coming years.

The skill level on show from some of the young age groups was excellent to see and something I hope will continue to progress.

As always a massive thank- you goes out to parents and coaches alike as this size of event would simply just not work without these willing volunteers, the club and I are massively grateful for the excellent support staff we have on board.

Also on Sunday our Under-14s team had an excellent training session with some of our first team squad out on pitch one.

The boys really enjoyed the session and learned a great deal from some of our leading players at the club.

Hopefully this continues and more of the senior players at the club get involved and help out these youngsters as I know it makes a massive difference to them all.

Away from Silver Royd there were away fixtures for both our Under-13s and our Under-16s, who were playing Hullensians and York respectively.

Our Under-13s had played Hullensians earlier on in the season and came out a very distant second best. This wasn’t to be the case the second time around though.

Although again coming out on the losing side, they were far from disgraced this time and excellent performances from prop Aaron Moore and centre Toby Taylor helped the team out massively in both attack and defence.

This week the team are at home to Malton and looking to build on the previous week and hopefully this time round come away with a good performance and the win.

It was unfortunately a difficult day for our Under-16s team in York though with them being outplayed in every department by a strong and well-drilled home team.

Positives did come from the game with excellent defence in the second half with a great never-say-die attitude.

Onwards and upwards for this team now though and hopefully some of the players missing last week will come back into the fold.