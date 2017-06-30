Great Yorkshire Show: The ultimate guide

Yorkshire's showpiece agricultural event is less than two weeks away.

The Great Yorkshire Show begins on Tuesday July 11 at Harrogate's Showground.

If you're planning on visiting, here's all you need to know...

How much does it cost?

An adult ticket is £28 on the gate, and children under 18 can gain entry for £14. A family ticket for two adults and two children is priced at £70. There are discounts available for advance purchases.

When does the Showground open?

The Show runs from Tuesday - Thursday.

Gates open at 7.30am and close at 7.30pm, except on Thursday when they shut at 6.30pm. Last admittance is at 5pm.

How do I get there?

Routes to the Showground are always well-signposted and there's ample parking near the site.

You're advised to follow the signs rather than rely on your sat-nav.

If you're arriving by train, there's a free shuttle bus departing every 20 minutes from Harrogate Station. The last return journey from the Showground is at 8pm. Although the nearest station is Hornbeam Park, there is no shuttle from this location.

Bus services 770 and 771 from Leeds, Wetherby and Boston Spa all stop outside the Showground.

There's free bike parking if you're cycling.

You can even arrive by helicopter! There's a heli-shuttle service from Leeds Bradford Airport and Bramham Park. A one-way flight costs £79 and a return is £95.

Can I bring my dog?

There's a strict no-dogs policy at the event, unless the dog is part of a display or class. Assistance dogs are allowed.

What else is banned?

You can't fly a drone within the Showground.

And due to increased security measures, you can only take a bag that's big enough for you to carry around. There are no storage facilities for larger items.

Are there any road closures?

There will be one-way traffic flow towards the town on the A658 between Thistle Hill and the A661 Wetherby Road, and also A661 Wetherby Road from the A658 to Rudding Lane between 6am and 2pm. The traffic flow will be reversed from 2pm to 9pm to provide one-way flow out of town between Rudding Lane and the A658.