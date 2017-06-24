Hall hail results as council chairman names winners

Three village halls have been recognised for the important role they play in the lives of people living and working in the area at the annual Ryedale Village Hall Awards.

Ryedale District Council chairman Bob Gardiner ended his year in office by choosing the winners before presenting special commemorative plaques to each of the venues.

Wombleton Village Hall scooped the Village Hall of the Year award.

The committee has worked tirelessly to restore the hall, re-roofing the hall and making internal updates. It will also be replacing windows – a major and successful undertaking to preserve the building for future use by the community.

Thixendale was awarded the Village Hall Committee of the Year prize for the excellent range of events put on to benefit the whole community.

Keith Bristow, Chair of Thixendale Village Hall Committee was delighted to gain recognition. He said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our committee for all their commitment ton meeting the diverse needs of not just our villagers but those from further afield who utilise nand enjoy our facilities.”

Cold Kirby was presented with the ‘Striving and Thriving’ Village Hall of the Year after turning the venue from one threatened with closure a few years ago to a thriving centre today with a bright future.

Councillor Gardiner said: “Village halls increasingly provide the only place to meet in a rural community as shops and post offices close.

“They offer vital and diverse support to those in rural communities in Ryedale, and we’ve seen how they can help to support local businesses and well as people living in the area.”