Harrison continues Mount dominance

Dean Harrison took his tally of wins at Oliver’s Mount in 2017 to 14 from 14 starts with dominant performances in the second legs of the Solo Open A, Junior A and Senior races.

This is a quite incredible statistic, given how the level of competition at the Mount, is rising all the time, with hungry rising road stars determined to make their mark.

Riders get stuck into the Mount sprints

Harrison has now also recorded 38 Scarborough wins within the Silicone Engineering Racing fold.

Adam McLean continued to impress on the MSS/Hotties backed ZX-6R Kawasaki, securing series of high quality results, which included another second, in the Junior A class.

Joe Thompson wrapped up the Lightweight laurels, while James Cowton won a gripping Moto 3 race, just edging out Ian Lougher and Justin Waring.

The former Duke Road Race Rankings champion, went onto finish runner up in the second Super Twins encounter, behind Dafabet Devitt Racing’s Ivan Lintin.

Flying high

Brian Greenfield claimed a first Scarborough success, with Solo Open B race victory, while Steven Haddow, backed up his performances from yesterday, with a second Junior B race title.

Others to impress in the support races included Owen Graves piloting a brand new YZF R6 Yamaha, Ben Shuttlewood, Russell Brook, Paul Marley, Paul Williams, Neil Bell and Tom Collinge.

Dave Bell took the Classic Superbike honours from Peter Boast and Dan Ingham, while added seasoned Scarborough competitors to show good form today included Daley Mathison, Jamie Coward, Darren Cooper, Mark Goodings, Dan Frear, Rhys Hardisty and Paul Gartland.

The Ramsden’s headed both the Sidecar races in front of the John and Jake Lowther.

Former TT winners Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle wrapped up two third place finishes.

Results

Junior A Race 1: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Adam McLean, 3 Jamie Coward.

Junior A Race 2: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Adam McLean, 3 Daley Mathison.

Junor B Race 1: 1 Steven Haddow, 2 Ben Shuttlewood, 3 Russell Brook.

Junior B Race 2: 1 Steven Haddow, 2 Ben Shuttlewood, 3 Russell Brook.

Sidecar Race 1: 1 Lee Crawford/Harry Payne, 2 Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 3 John Lowther/Jake Lowther.

Sidecar Race 2: 1 Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 2 John Lowther/Jake Lowther, 3 Lee Crawford/Harry Payne.

Sidecar Race 3: 1 Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 2 John Lowther/Jake Lowther, 3 Conrad Harrison/Andy Winkle.

Sidecar Race 4: 1 Steve Ramsden/Matty Ramsden, 2 John Lowther/Jake Lowther, 3 Conrad Harrison/Andy Winkle.

Super Twins Race 1: 1 Ivan Lintin, 2 James Cowton, 3 Adam McLean.

Super Twins Race 2: 1 Ivan Lintin, 2 James Cowton, 3 Brad Vicars.

Solo Open A Race 1: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Ivan Lintin,

3 Adam McLean.

Solo Open A Race 2: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Daley Mathison, 3 Ivan Lintin.

Solo Open B Race 1: 1 Paul Marley, 2 Steven Haddow, 3 Ben Shuttlewood.

Solo Open B Race 2: 1 Brian Greenfield, 2 Steven Haddow, 3 Paul Marley.

Senior Race 1: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Daley Mathison, 3 Ivan Lintin.

Senior Race 2: 1 Dean Harrison, 2 Daley Mathison, 3 Ivan Lintin.

Lightweight Race 1: 1 Joe Thompson, 2 Dan Frear, 3 Rhys Hardisty.

Ultra Lightweight Race 1: 1 Ian Lougher, 2 Justin Waring, 3 James Cowton.

Ultra Lightweight Race 2: 1 James Cowton, 2 Ian Lougher, 3 Justin Waring.

Classic Superbike Race 1: 1 David Bell, 2 Peter Boast, 3 Dan Ingham.

Classic Superbike Race 2: 1 David Bell, 2 Peter Boast, 3 Dan Ingham.