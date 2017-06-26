Harry Potter at 20: The Yorkshire locations used in the films

It's 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published.

Since the first book's release in 1997, J K Rowling's best-selling series of children's novels has become a worldwide phenomenon.

And once Harry's adventures hit the big screen, Yorkshire came to the fore - with two locations in the county used to shoot iconic scenes.

Malham Cove

This natural limestone formation in the Dales appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, in a nail-biting scene when Harry and Hermione hide from Lord Voldemort in a rocky camp. A river once ran over the rocks, creating the unique pattern we see today.

Goathland Station

Producers scoured Britain's heritage railways to find a location for Hogsmeade, the station serving Hogwarts. They settled on Goathland, on the North York Moors Railway between Whitby and Pickering. The platforms are used to the presence of film crews - it was a long-running setting for ITV period soap Heartbeat.

Doncaster Grammar School

The historic school reputedly nearly made it into the films - its listed Victorian buildings were scouted for possible use in scenes set at Hogwarts, but were eventually rejected. It's now called Hall Cross Academy.

Other locations across the UK

Australia House - the Australian High Commission in London stands in as Gringotts Bank

Durham Cathedral - both exterior and interior shots of Hogwarts

Alnwick Castle - the stately home in Northumberland also appeared as Hogwarts

New College - the historic Oxford college was used for the Triwizard Tournament scenes in the Goblet of Fire. The university's Bodleian Library also appears in the films

Lacock Abbey - the medieval Wiltshire cloisters were used as the setting for Snape's potions classes

Virginia Water - this lake in Surrey filled in as the Hogwarts lake

Hardwick Hall - the stately home in Derbyshire is the Malfoy family's mansion

Gloucester Cathedral - more Hogwarts scenes

Glen Coe - in the Scottish Highlands, this beauty spot is the location of Hagrid's Hut

Glenfinnan Viaduct - this Scottish railway line is used for aerial shots of the Hogwarts Express