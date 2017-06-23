Haslam impresses during record-breaking trail run

A record total of 35 club members competed in the Sledmere Sunset trail races which started and finished in the grounds of Sledmere House.

In the main 10 kilometre race which was over a scenic undulating course, 30 club members, which was an increase of 12 since last year, attracted a prize of six bottles of wine from the race organisers for the highest club entry.

The first finisher for the club and second female overall was Rhona Haslam, who was also most notably the 15th overall of 218 in 41 minutes 41 seconds.

Sue Haslam was seventh female overall and first Over-60 then Fay Hethershaw was 13th and third Over-40, completing the winning women’s team.

The men’s team was led by Dale Hepples who was 25th in 44 minutes 45 seconds. Iain Fletcher was the next scorer in 26th overall and Dave Shipley in 37th and second Over-60 completed the team.

Other finishers overall: Chris Clayton 41st, Ralph Broadley 49th and first Over-65, Michel Webster 55th, Pete Barnard 60th, Sally Cuff 85th ,Jane Hamp 88th, Heide Coates 102nd, Michelle Fletcher 107th, Melanie Padgham 121st, Julie Clayton 125th, Brian Rutt 137th, Louise Milne 149th, Lynne Stabler 157th, Sally Kingscott 158th, Sam Shepherdson 165th Carina Pelluci 172nd, Lisa Baker 173rd, Angela Jordan 175th,Linda Hinchliffe 179th, Harry Forkin181st and 2nd Over-70, Andrew Gill 192nd, Sophie Vaughan 193rd, Wendy Pattison 215th, Melanie Day 216th.

In accompanying races, Ben Cross was the winner of the 3.6 kilometre race after finishing ahead of many older runners in a splendid time of 15 minutes 12 seconds.

Cross was followed by Nikki Carr’s three children Gemma 21st, Alfie 23rd and Harry 24th. Their six-year-old sister Florence ran in the 500 metre race.

Eight Club members competed in the Race the Train event, which was held alongside the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The runners set off from Grosmont at the same time as the train and headed towards Goathland on the rail trail, and then returned to Grosmont.

The aim was to beat the train back to Grosmont. As the 8.4 miles course was very hilly in parts, only 169 of the 465 managed to arrive back at Grosmont before the train, which took a total of 1 hour 23 minutes for the journey

Nick Harper was the first of the three club members who beat the train after finishing in 20th overall in 63 minutes 53 seconds.

Owen Willis made it in 74 minutes 32 seconds, as did David Field in 81 minutes 54 seconds.

Glen Shelton was ahead of the train near the end, but was overtaken and clocked 84 minutes 23 seconds.

Sarah Casey was the first of the club’s four women and was 19th Open Female finisher in 91.35. Dawn Trown and Jennie Trown ran together, but Dawn was clocked a second faster than Jennie with 100.52. Paula Morris completed the course in 110.23.

A record total of 104 runners took part in the Scalby Nabs races.

The races are staged by Scarborough Athletic Club, who provide the necessary officials and race marshals.

In the main race, which consisted of 1.5 mile laps of the famous Scalby Nabs course, 44 runners completed the full three laps.

They were led home by Chris Brown, who clocked 28 minutes 47 seconds.

Matt Middleton and his dog were second and Phil Markham third.

Hester Butterworth was the first female in 34 minutes 28 seconds. Fay Hethershaw was second and Alison Fewster third.

Nineteen others opted for two laps and eight ran one lap.

In the Fun Run over one mile, Ben Cross was first of 33 in six minutes three seconds.

Kyle Daley-Smith was second and Frazer Ives third.

Five club members joined a total of 4,199 runners at the Hull 10 kilometre Road Race.

Paul Thompson finished 94th overall and fourth Over-55 in 42 minutes 14 seconds.

Tom Carrington clocked a PB of 50.25. Anna Martin led three club women in 51.03, and was followed by Jo Ireland 54.02 and Jean Fish 65.35.

Emma Foster competed in the Multi Terrain Wakefield Half Marathon.

Foster completed the race in an unofficial 2 hours 35 minutes as results are not yet available.

Bronwen Owen competed for the first time in the Wales Track and Field Championships.

The former Great Britain Junior athlete came close to her personal best time when winning the Senior Women’s 5,000 metres championship event in 16 minutes 31 seconds.

This was the second Wales Championship that Owen has won, as she is a former senior cross country champion.

Eight Club members competed in the latest Dalby Forest Parkrun.

The first finisher for the club was Glyn Hewitt, who was second overall.

Lisa Bourne was next in eighth female overall and first Over-45 in a personal best time.

She was followed by Lorraine Hewitt 12th, Sally Elwick 14th, Alison Hornsby 37th, Katie Settle 42nd and Amelia Elwick 44th. Martin Elwick was the 70th male finisher.

Eight club members competed in the latest Sewerby Parkrun.

The first home for SAC was Lesley Bayes, who was 15th female and first Over-65.

She was followed by five of the club’s females with Emma Foster 16th, Ciara Harper 16th and second Under-14, while Linda Hinchliffe completed her 96th parkrun.

Shirley Field was 39th and second Over-55 and Liz Jones 44th and 3rd Over-60.

Mike Padgham and Andrew Gill were 75th and 82nd male finishers.

Heather Westron completed the Darlington Parkrun in 33 minutes 14 seconds.

This led to her coming home as 61st female finisher.