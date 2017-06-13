Hazel departs for big-spending Frickley

Striker Jacob Hazel has left Scarborough Athletic for big-spending Frickley Athletic.

The attacker, who played a key part in Boro's push towards the play-offs last term, has agreed terms with the Evo-Stik South outfit.

It is expected that defender Jameel Ible will also return to Frickley after a season with Boro.

Boss Steve Kittrick is ready with the replacements though, as he could have three new faces in by the end of the week.

He said: "I have spoken to Jacob and they have offered him a year's contract on Conference North money, which is something we just can't afford to do.

"It is the same with Jameel, after speaking to his agent it looks as though he'll be going back to Frickley on good money.

"We just can't compete with that and I completely understand players taking them up on it.

"We have had one player commit in principle and I'm speaking to two others over the next couple of days, so we are still looking strong."