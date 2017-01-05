Hazel eyes glory after two-goal burst for title hopefuls Boro

After opening his account on Bank Holiday Monday, striker Jacob Hazel has now set his focus on firing Scarborough Athletic to glory

The 22-year-old bagged a brace in Boro’s 2-0 home win against Goole, his first two goals for the club since joining from Gainsborough Trinity.

He is keeping his cards close to his chest about his goalscoring target for the season, but he certainly has plans of helping the club towards promotion.

He said: “I’m not a player who is going to strike one from 40 yards and put it in the top bin, I’m all about getting into the six-yard box and scoring the goals.

“That is what the manager wants me to do and that is what I think I give to the team.

“That puts me on eight for the season from being here and at other clubs.

“I always have a target to aim for and I’m on track for that.”

Hazel was also happy after sampling his first home game for Boro at Queensgate.

“It was great to play at Queensgate, especially after the great following we had against Tadcaster the week before,” he added.

“You can see how passionate the fans are and I’m just happy that we put in a decent performance for them.

“I’m good friends with Jameel Ible and he told me that from the start of the season the goal was always promotion and it still is.

“This team is as good if not better than the teams that I have played in from a higher level.

“It is funny in non-league football because most teams can match each other.

“You have teams playing in the Conference North that are punching above their weight, then you look at our fanbase.

“We have a great team and a great set of lads, we just need to keep picking up the points now.”