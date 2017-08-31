Head coach Smith’s lofty ambitions for new term

New Scarborough RUFC head coach Simon Smith has laid down some lofty ambitions for his first season in charge.

The Silver Royd club kick off the new Yorkshire One campaign on home soil against Keighley on Saturday at 3pm, as they look to lay the foundations for a successful term.

As well as the first XV playing at home, the Vikings will host Keighley 2nds and the Danesmen will be on entertaining duty against York in a busy day for the club.

“There is a real buzz about the club at the moment and we are looking forward to a great opening day of the season when three of our teams are at home,” he said.

“Keighley offered to bring two teams over and the Danesmen are in action as well, the whole thing will make for a brilliant day for the club and the town.

“It isn’t an easy start because Keighley have recruited well and they will give us a tough game.

“It will be a good test to see where we are though.

“The aim for us this season is to go out and get the club promoted, if we can do that in my first season in charge then that would be amazing.

“I have always been reluctant to start coaching because I’ve just wanted to play in the past.

“To come here and take charge of this team is very exciting though.

“Sometimes in life you get these opportunities and you have to take advantage of them.

“I was in the right place at the right time when I played in the successful Bridlington team a number of years ago.

“It is now up to our lads to take advantage of what they have and make this the right place at the right time.”

Scarborough have recruited Kiwi Sam Dawson, Ali Sutton from Brid, Mikey Whitton and Rob Smith.

They will join James Perrett, who has signed up as the club’s new youth development officer.

The home-grown mentality is something the new head coach is keen to grasp as Sutton, Whitton and Rob Smith are all local to Scarborough.

He added: “The main thing for me is making Scarborough RUFC for Scarborough rugby lads.

“We have players like Matty Jones, Nino Cutino and Harry Dommett, who have all made their lives here after coming from overseas, which is great.

“There are so many players coming through from our excellent youth set-up as well.

“Some of them will go on to university, but we want to make sure that they come back and play for their home town club as well.”