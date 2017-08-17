Headline act changed for this weekend's Flamingo Land Party in the Park

There has been a late change in the lineup for this year's Party in the Park with Rebecca Ferguson taking to the stage.

Matt Terry was originally to appear on Saturday evening at Flamingo Land but has had to cancel all his planned concerts, apparently due a throat infection.

Rebecca Ferguson is a British singer songwriter who came to prominence in 2010 when she came second in the seventh series of X Factor. She has since released 4 albums, Heaven, Freedom, Lady Sings the Blues and Superwoman - all of which reached the top ten in the UK album charts.

Rebecca Ferguson will be joined at the Party in the Park concert by :

- Kevin Simm - winner of the Voice, and formerly of Liberty X

- Taken - Irish boyband who have recently been touring with the Vamps

- Jeff Dingle from American Idol - with his tribute to Bruno Mars

- LIV n G - chart topping duo who have recently been in the charts with Smile for Bradley. Flamingo Land invited Bradley Lowery to enjoy a family short break here at Flamingo Land earlier in the year.

- Courtney Hadwin - from the Voice Kids

- Joey Devries - musician and songwriter

- Dolly Mix - a tribute to Little Mix

“This will be our fourth Party in the Park this season. The previous concerts have been a great success and we look forward to creating a sensational atmosphere again on our Riverside One all-weather stage as a host of popular acts perform on Saturday 19th August,” said Sarah Mills Director of Marketing Flamingo Land Resort.

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe.

The event concludes at approximately 10pm. Tickets are on sale on the Flamingo Land website.