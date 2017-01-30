Get ready to Race for Life to beat cancer

Scarborough women are being encouraged to kick-start their New Year by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

January is a great time to embark upon a new challenge and the charity is urging women of all ages, shapes and sizes to enter Race for Life 5k or 10k events at The Sea Life Centre, Scarborough on Wednesday July 12.

Georgina Thornton, Cancer Research UK’s Scarborough event manager, said: “Signing up to take part in Race for Life is a great way for women to set themselves a new and exciting challenge for 2017.

“Race for Life events are non-competitive and participants can choose to walk, jog or run around the course. Whether they plan to amble with friends or sprint to the finish line, every step they take will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Every day, 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire. That’s why we’re calling on women in Scarborough to make 2017 a year to remember. Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

The charity was able to spend nearly £4 million last year in Yorkshire on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

To enter go to raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.