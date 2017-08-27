Heroic Husband bowls over Ganton

Steve Husband was the star of the show as Fylingdales took out Ganton by seven wickets in Division Two.

Husband bowled beautifully in taking seven wickets for just nine runs as Ganton were sent packing for 79.

Division Two champs Scalby 2nds

Robbie Milner scored 36 of the Ganton runs.

Mark Estill then remained unbeaten on 47 as Fylingdales sealed the win.

Champions Scalby 2nds celebrated collecting their silverware with a win by 63 runs against relegated Ravenscar.

Joe Bayes topped the Ravenscar scoring charts with 25, but 3-7 from Lee Kerr, 3-13 from Tom Hendry and 3-25 from Tom Gregory ended their progress on 104.

Scores in the 30s from Paul Marton and Tim Barton, plus 29 from Nigel Clapham finished the job, though Jon Stokoe's three-wicket haul kept them on their toes.

Cayton 2nds picked up a 19-point tally from their win by eight wickets against Kirkbymoorside.

James Magson was the only Kirkby batsman to shine with 37 as three wickets each for John Crowe and Daz Jones helped bowl them out for 90.

Paul Pennock led Cayton home with an undefeated 57.

Scarborough 3rds conceded their game against Wykeham 2nds.

Pickering 3rds booked promotion from Division Three following their win against relegated Scarborough Rugby Club by seven wickets.

Tony Evans' 4-27, Gary Newton's 2-2 and Luke Shepherd's 2-22 saw off the Rugby Club for 71, before the Pickering batters cruised past their target.

Flamborough made light work of champions Seamer 2nds, winning their meeting by 10 wickets.

Only Phil Metcalfe (20) got to grips with George's Moyes' bowling as he took 5-20 in Seamer's 90.

Openers Harry Gunning (55no) and Matthew Emmerson (25no) did the rest.

Forge Valley 3rds won their game against relegated Cayton 3rds by 129 runs.

Tim Farrant (60), James Fox (31), Gary Gibson (24) and Christian Reddish (23) took Valley to 200-7, with Matty Micklethwaite, Richard and C Seastron taking two wickets each.

Richard Seastron tried to give Cayton hope with 22 in the reply, but 3-10 from Jay Allison-Wilson, 2-10 from Gibson and Matty Nettleton's 2-11 ended their push.

Flixton 3rds toppled Snainton in a tight one-wicket success.

Snainton finished their innings on 164-5, with Steve Ridley (66) and Ben Norman (54) scoring their runs, Pete Hill bagged 2-25.

Norman then continued his good all-round work with 5-45, but 39 from Carl Sample helped Flixton edge over the line.

Muston saw off Nawton Grange by 58 runs.

The Muston tally moved along to 160, as Phil Marr (36) and Kyle Orange scored the runs, G Hodgson (4-15) and L Wood (3-24) took the wickets.

George Bentley tried to keep Grange on track with 35, but 3-2 from John Hammond and two wickets each for Jonny Atkinson, Brandon Horsfall and Scott Orange made sure they hit the buffers.

Lewis Adams turned in exceptional bowling figures as Filey 2nds beat Wold Newton 2nds by seven wickets in Division Four.

Adams took five wickets for seven runs as Newton ended their innings on 42.

Filey made it past this tally, though three wickets from Chris Hodgson made it interesting.

Champions Heslerton 2nds had a comfortable day in their win by nine wickets against Ravenscar 2nds.

Harry Watson's 4-19 and David Bointon's 3-14 slowed Ravenscar to 55-9, before 31 from Ian Blanchard helped to seal the win.

Fellow promoted side Cloughton 2nds saw off neighbours Scalby 3rds by seven wickets.

Luke Howland gave Scalby's only highlight with 28 as Craig Lyon (3-17) played his part in dismissing them for 68.

Tom Owenson then struck a match-winning 34 in the retort.

Sherburn 2nds managed a 134-run success against Muston 2nds.

Dean Foxton (57), Paul Mills (35) and Liam Jack (21) took Sherburn to 186, Brad Gregory taking six wickets.

Mills then bagged 2-4 as Muston closed on 52.

Wykeham 3rds had too much for Ganton 2nds by two wickets.

Dan Reardon hit 64 and Richard Horsman posted 42, but three wickets for Liam Eyre and two for Tom Hutchinson reduced them to 160-8.

Josh Sarup's 4-49 and 2-41 from Freddie Lockwood caused problems for Wykeham, but Josh Briggs (40no), Lewis Eustace (36) and George Shannon (22) saw them home.

Chris Spenceley hit 69 and Nick Gibson took 4-31 as Mulgrave 2nds beat Thornton Dale 2nds by 28 runs.

Scarborough Nomads conceded their game against Forge Valley 3rds.