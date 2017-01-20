Heslerton Primary School retains McCain fun run trophy

The McCain Scarborough Fun Run was, once again, best represented by Heslerton CE Primary School.

The Small Schools Trophy was retained for the eighth year by the school with 18 children of all ages (a third of the school) and 26 adults taking part.

Rachel Wells, headteacher at the school, said: “This event has become an annual school occasion. Children and adults have been keen to take part representing Heslerton CE.

“The fun run atmosphere is always wonderful and the weather has always been kind. The cup is awarded for greatest participation and this truly reflects our school ethos of encouraging everyone to take part and have a go.”