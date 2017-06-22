Hewitt looking forward to the Boro roar

Scarborough Athletic's new defender Sam Hewitt can't wait to hear the roar of the Boro fans when he gets going with the club.

The 24-year-old turned out for Brighouse in the NCEL Premier title decider against Boro a handful of years ago and he was stunned by the club's support.

And after being approached by boss Steve Kittrick, Hewitt had no doubt where his future lay.

"It is all about the ambition of the club, they just want to go places," he said.

"The new stadium is a big pull and I've experienced that crowd before, it will be nice to have them on my side.

"I can remember playing for Brighouse at home to Scarborough a few years back and they took 700 fans, it was a right occasion, I loved it.

"I can't wait for pre-season now, to sell out for a friendly game is crazy.

"It was difficult leaving Brighouse, but having spoken to my family I decided that I needed the new challenge and Scarborough was where I needed to be."

Hewitt also believes the fans will drive the club on to where they need to be this season.

He added: "There is competition, which is what you want, there is nothing worse than being in a position where you just expect to play.

"The good thing is the fact that the fans will drive us on, they are a hostile bunch and they'll tell us if we're not performing.

"Steve Kittrick has arranged what I believe to be a title-winning side, there is strength in depth everywhere across the park and you know that there is somebody that can come in and do a job if you are struggling.

"We will need to keep our heads down to get to where we need to be because it is a very difficult league to get out of.

"South Shields will obviously be strong and Tadcaster have signed some good lads, there are no easy games in this division.

"We have to be looking at promotion though, that is one of the main reasons I came to the club."