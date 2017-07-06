History of Salton church revealed

St John’s Church at Salton will be one of 18 churches in the spotlight this weekend as part of the Church Explorers! programme.

Church Explorers! is a series of ecclesiastical events and open days uncovering mythical beasts and mysterious burials, monuments to the famous and artistic masterpieces.

The beautiful Norman Church of St John’s will be featured as part of the ‘Medieval Summer’ – organised by Yorvik.

Guides will be on hand to show visitors some of the finest examples of Norman architecture as well as its often turbulent history, including how the villagers were trapped in the burning church by the invading Scots.

Described as a Yorkshire Norman Gem, St John’s will be open on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 of July between 10am and 4pm.

Refreshments will be provided for visitors and on the Sunday West Buckrose Choir will be singing in the church between 2pm and 3pm.

There will also be a children’s Treasure Hunt.

Dr Chris Tuckley from York Archaeological Trust said: “Through living history, talks, walks, tours, and medieval music, games and family-friendly crafts, Church Explorers! encourages visitors to discover the region’s medieval past through the eyes of buildings which have stood at the heart of their communities through centuries.”