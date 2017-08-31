History revisited in Scalby Mills photo

Two women who became friends through a mutual interest in family history, met

at the same spot where their ancestors posed for a rare photo 132 years earlier.

Louise Baldock and Sue Cripps.

In 1885, a horse and carriage took Sergeant and Mrs Hilton with their first three children on a local outing.

They were living at that time at the new barracks in Burniston where Charles was a Gunner Instructor.

They posed for a rare photograph outside the tea rooms at Old Scalby Mills.

Charles, in uniform, climbed out of the carriage while his wife Catherine Ann Hilton, nee Brady, wearing coat and hat, sitting with baby Samuel Arthur Hilton on her knee.

Daisy Kate Hilton aged three stood inside the carriage, next to her big brother, Charles Philip Hilton aged four, with neither child looking at the camera – their attention focused on the horse and the coachman in the top hat.

One hundred and thirty two years later, two women met for the first time in the same spot.

They were third cousins – Sue Cripps, great granddaughter of Charles Philip and Louise Baldock, great granddaughter of Daisy Kate. Louise said: “Sue and I found each other online through a mutual interest in family history.

“Sue told me about this photograph which an elderly relative had passed on and we worked out that the little children were our respective great grandparents.

“Sue lives near Howden and I live in Stockton-on-Tees so when we talked about getting together to share family stories, it made perfect sense to meet at Old Scalby Mills.”

Sue added: “We had a lovely time and spooky to think here we are in the very same spot as our respective great grandparents and great great grandparents all those years ago.”

The Hilton family remained in Scarborough where Charles saw out the rest of his army career. Three more children were born –Henrietta Annie in 1885, Henry Roland in 1893 and Dorothy Emma in 1898.

The family moved to Durham Street after Charles left military service.