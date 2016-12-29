Holland ready to tackle new challenges as club returns home

Scarborough Athletic chairman Dave Holland believes that the challenge still lies ahead, despite the new Weaponness Leisure Village finally starting to resemble a football ground.

With just five months left before Boro’s new home is set to be completed, Holland and his board members are both excited and un-nerved by the size of the task.

Workman flatten out ready for the laying of the pitch

“We have only got five months before we return, you can’t even have your appendix taken out in that time,” he said.

“I’d like to say how magnificent Scarborough Borough Council and Everyone Active have been in relation to delivering a new home for Scarborough Athletic.

“The pressure is off now as regards the fact that it is happening, but now we have to focus on the future.

“Looking at the task I think the board would rather tackle the north face of Everest. There are a massive amount of logistical issues, but at the same time there are a lot of exciting opportunities.

“Ten years is a long time to be away from town, it is now a case of winning over the hearts and minds of people in Scarborough.

“It isn’t going to be easy, but we want to bring home a club for the fans to be proud of, we are also looking forward to hearing that Boro roar once again.”

Holland and the board have already drawn up an itinerary of what they need to tackle before the opening game at the new stadium.

He added: “We have to look at stewarding, ground boards, the shuttle bus from the park-and-ride, as well as the respectful winding up of our arrangement with Bridlington Town.

“It isn’t just a case of redirecting the post, Pete Smurthwaite has been fantastic, especially with conflicting fixtures and the like.

“Many people will be asking about the first game down there, but we may have to play a match behind closed doors just to test everything out.

“We want to get everything right, the grand opening at Weaponness should be a real occasion.”

Holland has also underlined that there may need to be an alteration in the running of the club in a bid to make sure they Boro continue to progress.

“I said at the AGM that when we move to Scarborough we will have to look at the model of the club to make sure we maintain the upward momentum,” he said.

“When James Coates came on board at the AGM he became the first person to stand for the board in the last three years.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who has the skills to move the club forward.

“Personally, I have been chairman for the last six-and-a-half years, which is long enough for anyone.

“I still 100% have the club at heart, but if somebody wants to come along in the future and take the baton, then so be it.

“We are in a good place on the field, the appointment of Steve Kittrick was our best move to date.

“He has helped us enormously off the field, showing us what an extraodinary business that football is.

“The players are a great bunch, which makes it a pleasure to be involved in doing what we are doing.”