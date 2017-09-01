Hospice walk to shine a light on raising funds

Charity walkers will have their time to shine next Saturday at the Starlight Walk in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

The event, on September 16, starts at the hospice in Throxenby Lane at 9pm – and there is still time to sign up.

One of those taking part – and for a special reason – is Nicola Swalwell, who lost her husband 10 years ago and has supported the event every year since.

She said: “My husband Glenn passed away peacefully in the wonderful, embracing and kindest care of Saint Catherine’s after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He also left a huge emptiness in our lives. Words cannot express my thanks to Saint Catherine’s, for the support and kindness they provided Glenn, myself and our families. It is not until you need this support, do you realise the dedicated work the hospice and their staff do day in and day out.”

The walk is open to everyone and covers a 6.5-mile route round North and South bays, starting and ending at the hospice.

The event, which has been going for 10 years, is sponsored this year by the Co-op. Laura Allen, Co-op regional manager, said: “We’re always looking for ways to support the local community. Saint Catherine’s is such a great cause and with it being the 10th anniversary year, the walk is bound to be a great success for all involved.”

Registration is £14 for adults £5 for children under the age of 16. You can register via Saint Catherine’s website www.saintcatherines.org.uk or by visiting a Saint Catherine’s shop to pick up a form.