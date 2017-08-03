Hospital service calls for more volunteers

The Royal Voluntary Service in Scarborough is renewing its call for more people to get involved.

The volunteer role helps make a difference to people’s lives and enables people to help others of all ages and backgrounds.

Jim Corrigan, Lead Volunteer for the Royal Voluntary Service, is looking for volunteers who want a fulfilling and useful experience, selling goods to patients, from the RVS trolley at Scarborough Hospital.

He said: “Our volunteers benefit from a healthy physical and mental well-being and from social interaction with patients and staff.”

Jim will provide full training to all volunteers. If you can offer your time from 8.30am to 12.30pm one morning a week, Jim would love to hear from you.

Contact the RVS Manager Caron Dixon at Scarborough Hospital, by email at scar borough.hospital@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk or you can call 01723 342431.

The Royal Voluntary Service wants to help create a society where everyone feels valued and involved.

It is one of the largest volunteer organisations in the country, with 35,000 volunteers helping older people stay active, independent and able to continue to contribute to society, offering providing practical and emotional help where and when it’s needed.