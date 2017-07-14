How much do you pay for your fish and chips?

A new national survey looking at the price of Britain’s top takeaway meal has said the Yorkshire coast is far from the cheapest option.

The Fish and Chip Index was drawn up by Hitachi Personal Finance and gave the average cost for the delicious dish scross the country.

Scarborough made it on to the Most Expensive list, with the average price at the 10 chippies which were tested coming in at £6.55.

The cheapest seaside spot for a fish supper was Blackpool, where you can pick up your tea for just £5.19.

Harrogate and Leeds also did well in terms of value for money, more than a pound cheaper than along our coastline.

It’s no surprise that London had the highest prices, with the average fish and chips costing nearly £9.

The survey was all part of promoting staycations this summer.

“As with international destinations, better value holidays can be enjoyed in some British holiday destinations than others,” said Theresa Lindsay, head of marketing at Hitachi Capital UK.

“Our Fish and Chip Index offers a glimpse of contrasting costs throughout the UK. Many families considering a staycation this summer might want to take its finds into consideration before inadvertently spending more on their holiday at home than they would overseas.”