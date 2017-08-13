Huge tailbacks on A64 as Yorkshire families head to the coast

It's a sunny Sunday in August.
And unsurprisingly, a large number of families from Leeds and York have headed for the coast.
There are three-mile queues reported on the A64 eastbound from the Hopgrove roundabout, near York, towards Scarborough this morning.
The Yorkshire Air Museum even posted a cheeky video of the tailbacks on social media, suggesting beachgoers heading for the Elvington attraction instead.
