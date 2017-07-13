Huge turnout for Antiques Roadshow at Castle Howard

Thousands of people - many carrying their most precious possessions - flocked to Castle Howard for the Antiques Roadshow.

The popular BBC show was filming at the stunning venue, near York, today (Thursday) and crowds faced long queues, thankfully in sunshine for most of the day.

Presenter Fiona Bruce said: “It’s a really, really great turnout today. When I first started with Antiques Roadshow, visiting Castle Howard was top of my list.

“It’s spectacular - I think it’s quite possibly the finest country house in Britain.”

Fiona added that the Yorkshire welcome had been great and that she had enjoyed staying in Malton prior to the filming.

She also said that she had fond memories of visiting Scarborough with the show in 2012, though Fiona recalled: “The weather was very different!”

Organisers were expecting around 4,000 visitors during the day, with fans travelling from far and wide.

Graham and Dawn Pattison, from Pontefract, brought along a seascape painting which Graham had bought for £40 from a friend who was moving house.

The 68-year-old retired transport manager said: “I just bought it because I like it. I don’t think it’s particularly valuable.”

Annabel Scholey, a 28-year-old teaching assistant from Doncaster, brought along a Chinese teapot to be valued.

She came to the event with her mum Rachel and son Jack.

Annabel said: “The teapot was my great, great grandmother’s and it has been passed down the female line.

“We found out it’s from 1850, Cantonese, hand-painted, with a bamboo spout. It’s worth £150 but I wouldn’t part with it.”

Dee Whiteman, a retired insurance clerk, of Pickering, had a pair of silver and marcasite earrings valued.

She said: "I've been told they date from 1940-1950. I came across them

The show is due to be screened this Autumn.