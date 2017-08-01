Humble Bee Farm shortlisted for rural award

Flixton-based Humble Bee Farm has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Rural Business Awards (RBAs).

The holiday cottage and glamping accommodation provider is one of five finalists in the Best Rural Tourism Business category – and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 5 October.

Julia Warters, owner-manager of Humble Bee Farm, said: “We are utterly thrilled at making it as a finalist in these prestigious awards.

“This is the first time we’ve entered the RBAs, so to make it as a finalist is brilliant.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our team and of course to our guests.

“We wish everyone who has made the shortlist the very best of luck.”

Awards organiser Jemma Clifford said: “The Rural Business Awards gives rural enterprises of all sizes the opportunity to showcase their success and the contribution they are making to our thriving rural economy.”

Further afield, East Yorkshire-based T Soanes and Son Poultry is up for two categories in the awards: Rural Employer of the Year and Best Rural Food and Drink Business.

Hunmanby company Wold Top was also named as one of the best in the UK by the Rural Business Awards. Turn to page 29 for the more details.