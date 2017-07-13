Hundreds turn out for latest street food event

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy Malton’s most successful Street Food Sunday event yet.

Run by Malton Community Interest Company the events take place on the first Sundays of June, July and August.

Street Food Sundays see the Market Place transformed into an al fresco picnic area complete with deck chairs as foodie visitors recline in the sunshine while enjoying the delicious food and drink on offer.

The last event served up authentic Southern Thai street food by Tikk’s Thai Kitchen, The Mussel Pot served freshly cooked mussels in a variety of homemade sauces and the Smokin’ Blues Smokehouse and BBQ, brought the best from American BBQ, combined with the finest local produce.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, director of Street Food Sundays, said; “It’s wonderful to see such a fantastic turn out to our events.

“We’re a proud Yorkshire market town, with food at the very heart of it, and we’re pleased to develop Malton’s street food credentials so that visitors can explore delicious global cuisine produced right here in our region.

“What makes Street Food Sundays so popular is the relaxed and all-inclusive vibe, making it a perfect day out for all ages.”