Hunmanby companies join forces to raise cash

Hunmanby-based companies Wold Top Brewery and Muddy Souls Events have selected Kidney Research UK as their chosen charity for 2017.

The charity is the national leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to research into better treatments and a cure for kidney disease.

Both businesses, based at Hunmanby Grange, will fundraise throughout the year for the charity by hosting and participating in events.

Muddy Souls events manager Anne Duerden said: “We are delighted to support such an incredible charity, and one that is very close to our hearts.

“The work of Kidney Research UK helps a great number of families and touches many lives, and our customers and staff always do a wonderful job of collecting funds for worthy causes.”

Muddy Souls has confirmed that the annual wedding open evening will take place on Monday 5 June from 6pm to 8pm.

The firms will raise further funds at the Scarborough Dragon Boat Race.