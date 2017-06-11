Hunters opens new branch in Filey

Hunters estate agency has continued its east coast expansion with a new office in Filey.

The new branch joins a string of successful Hunters offices already well established in the region and will be the fourth office for branch owners Nicola and Iain Simmonds.

Nicole Woods, branch partner of Hunters Filey, said: “We are very excited to be opening a new branch in Filey. If you’re interested in finding out more about our services visit www.hunters.com, call 01723 338958, or visit the new branch at 7b Murray Street.”