Husband’s emotional plea for missing Yorkshire wife’s return as police release CCTV stills

The husband of a missing North Yorkshire woman has today made an emotional appeal urging his wife to get in touch.

Pamela Morris has not been seen since Tuesday and police are “growing increasingly concerned” for her safety.

Her husband Philip said: “The last two days have been extremely difficult, especially because it’s unlike Pamela to disappear like this.

“Whenever we send each other a text message, we always sign it P-L-P.

“So my message to you, Pamela, is: Please, just get in touch so I know you’re alright. All my thoughts are with you right now, P-L-P.”

Officers investigating her disappearance have also released new images of the 61-year-old today.

Pamela Morris

They were captured by CCTV as she boarded a bus for Skipton. The last confirmed sighting of Mrs Morris was when she left the bus in Skipton at 8.45am on Tuesday.

Police also issued an appeal for information to help them locate Mrs Morris yesterday morning.

The investigation has continued overnight and officers are currently exploring a number of lines of enquiry in a bid to find her.

This includes checking CCTV to establish where she went after leaving the bus.

Acting Inspector Julie Battle , one of the officers leading the investigation, said: “Pamela has connections to Skipton but our investigation is also exploring the possibility she has travelled further afield, possibly by boarding another bus.

“We’re working round the clock to try to piece together her movements. Understandably, her family are deeply distressed by her disappearance and we are doing everything we can to support them at this difficult time.

“I’d urge anybody who is out and about in this area to keep an eye out for anyone matching Pamela’s description and share any information with us immediately.”

Mrs Morris is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 7ins tall with collar-length brown hair.

She may be wearing a turquoise anorak or a black ‘Karrimor’ jacket, jeans, a grey woollen turtle neck top with dark tan walking boots.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows her whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12170057233.

Information can also be provided to the charity Missing People by calling or texting 116 000.