Igiehon leaves Boro

Last season's top scored Benny Igiehon has left Scarborough Athletic.

The striker, who joined the club almost a year ago, has opted to take the step up to play in the professional game.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick was aware of Igiehon's hesitation so he moved to sign Emile Sinclair and Aiden Savory for the new campaign.

Kittrick initially spoke to Igiehon two weeks ago, but since then he has been dealing with the player's agent.

The agent sent Kittrick a text today, saying: "The management team have agreed with Benny and his family that it is important for the player to join a pro club with development aspiration.

"So at the moment we can't satisfy your request of signing Benny for this summer."

Kittrick added: "I'm not upset, it is just football. I knew something was going on so I brought in Emile and Aiden to boost us.

"We wish Benny all the best in the future and thank him for what he's done for the club."