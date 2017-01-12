In-form Hodgson helps Hackness power to Corinthians success

Hackness rolled out top performer Ashley Hodgson to play against struggling Corinthians B in the Scarborough Flooring Division One and he helped them to a 7-3 win.

the inevitable treble and a win in the doubles with Gerald Smith.

Both five-setters of the night were won by Hackness. Smith defeated Pete Lee to secure a brace and Moke Warburton had a great win over vintage defender Trevor Teasdale.

The Corinthians scorers were a Lee single and a Pete Kirk brace.

Game of the night was a hard-hitting exchange between Hodgson and Kirk, the latter did not go quitely, losing 11-6, 14-12, 11-8.

Hit Squad bagged a 7-3 win against Nomads.

The Squad included division two player, John Warburton in their team and he showed his defensive prowess by taking the scalp of Nomads Dave Oxley in a five set thriller, 11-9, 11-3, 9-11, 12-14, 11-9.

Ross Dransfield turned in another man of the match performance with his usual treble plus a doubles triumph with Guy Whiting, who also won a brace.

Nomads reply came from Gary Connolly, who scored a brace, and John Loftus.

Another catch-up game saw Hit Squad suffer a 6-4 defeat to Corinthians.

Surprisingly no game went to five sets, but Mark Marshall, Glen Hodgson and Dale Symons put in solid performances to win a brace each for Corinthians.

Ross Dransfield’s great run with another unbeaten performance for Hit Squad and he also took the doubles with Whiting.

In the Scarborough Flooring Division Two, Picadore’s Sally Hunter gave a reminder to all her Scalby Old Boys opponents on how good a player she is in the 6-4 success.

She took all her singles in four sets and then took part in a straight-set doubles success with Martin Zammit.

Both Zammit and Richard Lloyd added singles for the winners.

Scalby welcomed back Hal Goodliffe from university and he added a brace, as did Matty Whilde.

Hobnobs’ long trek to Whitby Endeavour ended in only two winning rubbers.

Tom Byrne was the sole scorer as he claimed them both after two exciting five-setters.

Whitby’s Jon Parkinson turned in his best performance of the season with an impressive treble and a doubles success with Graham Cripps.

Both Cripps and Barry Davies hit a brace each to seal an excellent win.

A weakened Ryedale came up against Eastfield Warriors, who won 8-2.

Peter Ozon and Paul Lister continued their good form with a treble each and a doubles triumph together, while Dan Lister showed plenty of fight to win a five set single.

Ryedale’s reply came from Mick Carter and Andy Paton.

Glazetech Division Three basement side Desperatum could not handle the attacking play of Rogues N Joshers’ Dominic and Morgan Grunwell, who ended up with a treble each in a 7-3 victory.

Rogues other player Tom Anderson combined well with Dominic to take an entertaining doubles triumph in five sets.

Desperatum’s reply came from Richard Mirfin, Denton Guest and Stephen Davies.

There was a wake-up call to leaders Bingo McVitie, who were taught a lesson by Eastfield Fusion’s experienced Steve Miller and the fast-learning Daniel Lister in an 8-2 win.

Both Fusion players hit trebles and took the doubles together in straight sets.

Third player Richard Lear added a single in the win.

Bingo’s reply came from Frazer Ives and Jack Louth.

Nick Campbell and Stuart Hurworth hit trebles for Whitby Resolution, but both players had to fight hard to take all three rubbers in an 8-2 success against Liberators.

Hurworth just got the better of the promising Naomi Edwards in five sets.

Third player Dan Schweitzer was foiled by Brian Goodliffe in staying unbeaten and had to settle for a brace.

Liberators also had a surprise win in the doubles. Goodliffe and Edwards won an exciting five-setter, taking the decider 12-10.