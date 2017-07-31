Jess Glynne shines through the clouds

Jess Glynne defied through the drizzle at York Races.

With the crowd singing and dancing to her best hits including Hold My Hand, Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself, You Can Find Me, Ain’t Got Far To Go and Right Here, she gave an effortlessly perfect performance.

In between smashing out her tracks, stripped-back ballads of My Love, Take Me Home and her heartfelt rendition of Real Love, gave her audience a sense of sentimentality and melancholy as Jess made reference to recent national tragedies.

Since starting out featuring in the Grammy Award winning single Rather Be with Clean Bandit, Jess has continued to rise to the top with five consecutive number one singles.

With her distinctive, powerful and talented vocals, fans are excited for her next release.

“It was a fantastic finale to an entertaining and enjoyable evening at the races,” said Oliver West, 23, of Wold Newton, near Scarborough, one member of the large crowd, some of whom were dancing barefoot.

She is performing at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on August 11. On the basis of her York concert, you’ll be onto a winner.

For anyone who attended this spectacular event of racing and Jess Glynne, there is definitely no place they’d Rather Be.

