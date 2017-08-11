Jess Glynne to play Open Air Theatre tonight

One of the UK’s hottest stars Jess Glynne will be Right Here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight.

The Triple Brit Award nominee and platinum selling artist heads to the Yorkshire coast for what promises to be a stunning headline performance.

Jess said: “It’s going to be great fun playing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 11. I love outdoor shows and so I can’t wait to share a summer’s evening on the beautiful Yorkshire coast with my fans.”

Smashing her way into the nation’s consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 Grammy Award-winning Number 1 hit Rather Be, Jess has since become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years.

The North London-born singer is one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

Her chart-topping debut album, I Cry When I Laugh – which includes the singles Right Here, Hold My Hand, Don't Be So Hard on Yourself and Take Me Home – turned double platinum in the UK, making it the biggest selling debut album of 2015.

2016 has been another massive year for Jess, with a sold-out UK arena tour under her belt plus being nominated for British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist and British Single for Hold My Hand at this year’s Brit Awards.

The Scarborough OAT concert is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor, whose Director Peter Taylor said: “Jess Glynne is one of the biggest stars in the UK right now and we are delighted to be bringing her to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Her live shows are stunning, packed with the songs that have been the soundtrack to the last couple of years."