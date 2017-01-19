Justine Greening: Scarborough UTC is just what young people need

The Education Secretary said colleges like Scarborough UTC are key to achieving a brighter and better future for young people.

Justine Greening officially opened the campus today (Thursday January 19), before taking a tour of its facilities.

Education Secretary Justine Greening and Lord Kenneth Baker officially opened Scarborough UTC.

She unveiled a commemorative plaque alongside Lord Kenneth Baker, chairman of the Baker Dearing Educational Trust.

Ms Greening told the Scarborough News that today, she believes technical and hands on education is as essential as a university degree.

She also took the opportunity to talk about Opportunity Areas - the Government's new social mobility package, that has launched in six towns across England, including Scarborough.

She said: "I think it’s fantastic for giving these young people a very different education - much more practical and much more technical and really one that they find incredibly stimulating.

"But also it’s matching them up with amazing local employers that can offer them great opportunities and great careers, so I think it’s a really winning combination and I’ve been very impressed with the UTC."

The first opportunity areas are Scarborough, West Somerset, Norwich, Blackpool, Derby and Oldham, before the programme is widened out to other parts of the country in the coming months.

